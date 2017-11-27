A Real Tree or Artificial?

Real or artificial?

The question is like asking people if they prefer communism or capitalism. When it comes to Christmas trees people are distinctly in one camp or another.

Over the weekend I posed two questions on social media. Is your tree up and is it real or artificial?

The responses came pouring in. One woman who works for my hometown newspaper explains she has a decorated artificial tree year round. When the season ends she covers it under a large plastic wrap and puts it away until next year. Then when it’s time again she takes it out of storage and pulls the plastic away and reveals a fully decorated tree.

Others have been already to the South Hills and felled their trees. These will need plenty of water and will likely be thrown out right after Christmas. It was a discussion on Top Story. You can hear some of the responses below with the attached YouTube video.