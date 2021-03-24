A Twin Falls “Reasonable Person” Share His Encounters With Police

A YouTube channel called "A Reasonable Person" has lots of videos shared of this man's multiple encounters with police in Twin Falls. The man states his goal is to keep police doing their job and not infringe on people's rights. WARNING: There is some language not suitable for all audiences.

Admittedly, some of them are kind of funny. There is one video where police were called for a suspicious person, he was being questioned while holding his cat and the cat goes a little berserk.

The man also walks on the sidewalk of two police officers doing a breathalyzer and intoxication exam on a woman and he films it. The police ask him to leave or to stand back.

There are tons of videos of this man encountering police officers for lots of different reasons and admittedly it always seems to be a problem. I honestly can't say exactly how I feel about this. I am just wondering why every time there is a challenge. Maybe I just don't know my rights or maybe I bow to quickly to authority. And it appears that the police and him are pretty much on a first name basis. They all seem to know him and he always asks the officers for their names.

Maybe we need more people like him, maybe people like him are the problem. I will say that I respect police officers and everything they do for our community. I do believe they work hard to keep people safe and themselves safe so they can return home to their families.

Since we don't know what happens before or after these videos I am definitely trying to remain as neutral as possible and not make hasty assumptions about the people who serve our community.

