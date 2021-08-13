A Weekend Made for Southern Idaho Classic Car Lovers

Picture by Bill Colley.

Who doesn’t like classic and antique cars? If you like chrome and shining metal, this is your weekend. Joe Mama’s Car Show in Jerome will occupy City Park much of the day Saturday. Some events began Friday. You can get some details by clicking this link. If you finish early looking at the cars in Jerome, you could hop across the Perrine Bridge and stop at City Park in Twin Falls. The Summer Showdown Car Show begins at 11:00 o’clock in the morning and wraps at 2:00 o’clock in the afternoon.

I was sharing a story on-air Friday morning. When my daughter and niece were little girls, we were at home one hot summer day and I didn’t believe they needed to spend the afternoon watching Cartoon Network. There was a car show at the fairgrounds about 15 miles away. I convinced them we would also stop for ice cream. When we got to the show, they forgot all about treats. Turns out, even little girls like looking at old cars.

I’ll drive to see a good collection. I’ve been to Ogden to see the Browning fleet and I’ve gone all the way to Montana (to Phil Jackson’s hometown) to see the massive exhibit at the old state prison. It’s now a series of museums! Modern auto engineering is about safety, aerodynamics and efficiency. That’s great but we’ve lost something out of the old creative process.

When I was a little boy, there were still recent vintage on the streets with tailfins. It was considered a fad but it sure brought about some visually stunning cars. And while I wouldn’t want to gas up a 5,000 pound Cadillac at a gas station today, I owned one when I had my first radio job. It was the most comfortable ride you could ever imagine.

We should celebrate the once brawny attitude of America that was reflected by the designers in Detroit.