A Winter Yellowstone Park Guided Snowmobile Trip Is Otherworldly

If you've never experienced Yellowstone National Park in the winter by way of snowmobile, it's an adventure that you'll not soon forget. I'm heading back in February to take the guided tour for my second time.

It's been just a couple months since I last made the 270 mile drive northeast from Twin Falls to West Yellowstone. A group of us camped for a couple nights and checked out some sites surrounding Yellowstone Lake. It was my first trip to the park in the summer months. A few years prior, we took part in a guided snowmobile tour that still comes up in family conversation every winter.

There are family tours you can book on either snowmobiles or by way of Snowcat. If you're interested in seeing popular park landmarks in their winter splendor, such as Old Faithful and Grand Prismatic Spring, then you'll have to book one of a few available trips out of West Yellowstone. The tours allow for a few stops at these sights to stretch the legs a bit and have some lunch.

Guides share their knowledge of the park's history while touring, which makes the experience all the more better. At one point during our trip we had to pull off the road and stand behind our snowmobiles to allow for a large herd of Bison to stroll past. It was easily the highlight of the trip.

Greg Jannetta

I recommend researching the right excursion for your group before making any reservations. The entire tour took us about five to six hours, and is definitely a must do for those that enjoy a true wintery outdoor adventure.