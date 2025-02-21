The World Won’t End if Yellowstone National Park Closes

Will Yellowstone National Park be closed? Will life as we know it come to an end if that happens? Is it a ploy to squeeze more tax dollars from hard-working and hard-pressed Americans?

I’ve been seeing these warnings from the left for many years. When we had a brief government shutdown under Barack Obama (and only a small percentage of government is idled with a shutdown), we closed parks. It was a ploy. A show and mainstream media played its part showing crying kids who couldn’t pet the bison.

I’m not sure the crocodile tears from liberals will work anymore. The Trump White House was prepared with lists of wasteful spending. This week I saw a post about your tax dollars funding the launch of an Iraqi version of Sesame Street. As my late blue-collar dad would’ve said, “You gotta be ****ing me?”

Would I like the parks to stay open and park roads to be paved with gold? Sure. Would I like ice cream to be calorie-free and heart-healthy by the gallon? Sure. Would I like a bevy of beautiful young women swooning over me whenever I go out in public? Sure.

But I live in the real world and I also want a future for the country. Too many people simply don’t understand the size of the crisis and somehow believe the Good Ship Lollipop can keep sailing ever closer to a cataract.

If we have to sacrifice for a few years, then we need to tighten our belts. We had a generation laid low by an economic depression, and then they came off the floor and saved Western Civilization. Not because they got sweets and puppies and free stuff from the government. We weren’t a nation of entitled whiners then. What happened?

