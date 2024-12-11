More Evidence Yellowstone Makes People Stupid

Another day and more pictures of morons at Yellowstone National Park. Seriously, how steep is the learning curve for these people?

I was away from the office for a few days, but I kept coming across new videos of tourons. Would you stand on a road as a truck was bearing down on you? Because a bison is the size of at least a small pickup, if not larger. A couple of hundred stampeding bison is the equivalent of playing in rush-hour traffic on I-84 near Boise.

There doesn’t appear a cure for stupidity. People have been killed by bison and other wildlife, and yet, the need for a selfie overshadows all reason.

Let’s review. Bison will steamroll you. Moose will stop on you, and bears will maul you. Maybe not always, but you increase your odds of death when you decide you’re going to pet the pretty animal.

Idiocy appears universal. There was a woman who recently entered a zoo enclosure. Or the guy who reached into a tiger’s cage (he lost an arm). Some are drunk, and others are lunatics, but the videos from Yellowstone are so frequent it’s difficult to believe there are that many people who don’t know crap about Crayola.

I guess if you want to clean up the gene pool, we should create more access to national parks instead of the other way around.

I’m not sure I like the idea of dying, but if it happens, I would prefer it happen when I’m sleeping in bed. Being trampled isn’t only painful, it creates the impression you’re a few bricks shy of a load. Not how I want to be remembered.



