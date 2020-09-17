A Witness to the South Hills Badger Fire Describes the Tragedy

As the Badger Fire continues raging in the South Hills, there's an all hands on deck approach to response. Twin Falls County Sheriff's Deputies are working with various fire companies and agencies from multiple levels of government. Deputies in Neighboring Cassia County are doing the same. The Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are also involved in the fight.

SGT Ken Mencl is a spokesman for the Twin Fall's County Sheriff's Office. He says even the Idaho Cattle Association is involved. Because some free range livestock may need to be evacuated. There are cattle and sheep grazing in areas and they could be impacted by the burn. Cattle don't flee wildfires. The animals will stay in place until often consumed.

The fire is expected to perhaps burn for several more weeks even if shortly contained.

Wild animals are on the move. Moose, deer and elk are fleeing the area. As I write this, nearly 40-thousand acres have been scorched. The fire is expected to perhaps burn for several more weeks even if shortly contained.

The response would be even greater but because of the magnitude of the fires in states to our west, there are a limited number of firefighters available. Local volunteer companies from as far away as Castleford have been involved in battling the Badger Fire.

Cabins and campsites have been wiped away by the burn. To date, the small communities in Southern Cassia County are safe but people are preparing evacuation plans. You can hear our conversation with Ken Mencl by clicking on the YouTube video below, and. If you have plans to travel into the South Hills, you'll most likely be turned away.