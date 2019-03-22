Abby Anderson is long on gratitude for her new man in "Good Lord," a guitar-laced, pop-country rocker. The singer's infectious smile is nearly visible through the stereo speakers as you blast this uncompromising love song.

Anderson, a 21-year-old from Texas, is labelmates with Kelsea Ballerini , but at this point in her young career, she's blasted the sunshine. This new song is a feel-good prayer to the man upstairs for creating someone so considerate, attentive and handsome. By the end you're like "Yo Abby, if that whole thing doesn't work out, do you mind if I call him?"

"I Thank the good Lord, I got a good man / I thank the good Lord, I got a good man," Anderson repeats to close each chorus. On paper that's not a lyric the male half of the country audience is going to embrace, but let's be honest, what guy is going to turn down that kind of appreciation?

A gnarly guitar riff powers the arrangement of "Good Lord," but Anderson's soulful contemporary vocals and vibrant spirit are what's on full display. She's an exciting artist that's easy to root for.

Did You Know? : Anderson did a pretty great cover of " Shallow " with fellow country newcomer and good friend Jimmie Allen .

Abby Anderson, "Good Lord" Lyrics:

It’s the way you kiss me / Like nobody’s watching / It’s the way you lean in / Every time I’m talking / Ooo you’re sunshine even when it’s storming / Ooo you’re sweeter than a Sunday morning.

Chorus:

I bet the good Lord took his sweet time / On your dark hair and your brown eyes / Must have had me on his mind / When he made your Georgia smile / Yeah good lord, you’re heaven sent / Hallelujah, can I get an amen / Every long kiss, every slow dance, got me raising with my hands / Thank the good Lord, I got a good man / I thank the good Lord, I got a good man.

You leave me letters on yellow Post-its / I paint my nails a new color and you always notice / Ooo yeah I know that nobody’s perfect / But you gotta be the closest version.

I give him all the credit, thank him every day / I do believe in heaven every time you say my name.