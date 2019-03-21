Sawed-off Shotgun Dealer from Nampa Sentenced to Prison

(KLIX) – A Nampa man was sentenced to 36 months in prison for possessing an unregistered firearm, according to U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis.

Roy Ulysses Benitez, 26, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court. He will be on supervised release for three years after his prison term.

Benitez was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boise on December 2017, and was found guilty of the crime after a three-day jury trial in December 2018, according to a news release from Davis’s office.

Davis said that according to court records, Benitez sold firearms on July 26, 2017 to a confidential informant working for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

One of the firearms was a sawed-off shotgun with a barrel length of less than 16 inches. Under federal law, it is illegal to possess certain firearms, like sawed off shotguns, unless the firearm is registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

Benitez had not registered the shotgun in that record, Davis said.