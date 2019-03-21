Most Wanted: South Idaho Man Sought On Violent Offence; Drugs

Ada County Sheriff's Office

Police in southwest Idaho are looking for a man who was a recent no-show in court on charges of a violent nature, as well as drug possession.

Christopher Lawrence Carrigan is the most recent addition to the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho's website. He is wanted by the Canton County Sheriff's Office as of March 19, 2019. Carrigan is a Boise native.

Failure to appear, battery and narcotics violations, are current offences Carrigan is being sought for. He was also arrested in July of 2017 for driving illegally by the Meridian City Police Department, according to a separate arrest report .

Carrigan is listed as being 5'4" in height, and weighing approximately 170 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes, and is presently 36 years old. He also has a tattoo on his left arm.

If you have any information, or know the whereabouts of Christopher Lawrence Carrigan, please contact the Canton County Sheriff's Office, at 208-454-7510.