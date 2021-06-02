Ada County Sheriff Unexpectedly Retires

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-The Ada County sheriff surprised his office Monday morning announcing his sudden retirement with a brief explanation.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Steve Bartlett sent an email out to employees saying he was retiring immediately leaving Chief Deputy Scott Johnson as the acting Ada County Sheriff. The now former Sheriff Bartlett said in the email he needed to “attend to a couple of personal items and scheduling in my life” and did not say any more.

Acting Sheriff Johnson will continue in the position until the Ada County Board of Commissioners appoints a replacement. Bartlett was appointed to the position in 2015 when then Sheriff Gary Raney retired. Bartlett won reelection in 2016 and 2020. In a statement the Ada County Sheriff's Office said the departure wouldn't change how employees do their jobs.

Acting Sheriff Johnson started with the sheriff's office in 1987 and worked his way up the ranks to chief deputy in 2017. He will manage more than 750 Ada County Sheriff's Office employees.

