PREDICTION: Greater Idaho Happens in Under 10 Years

There are some places I would love to call home. One is La Pine, Oregon. I’ve been there, stopped for coffee, and enjoyed talking to some of the locals. Once you leave the liberal bastion of Bend and head south on Highway 97, you pass through some beautiful country, and it’s not at all like Bend, which is an island among red counties. It would be even nicer if you weren’t subjected to life under a socialist regime in Salem.

I support the Greater Idaho movement. If for no other reason than to support my liberty-loving brothers and sisters. I visited La Pine at the height of the COVID media-generated panic. Unlike Bend, life was normal. Nobody yelled at me for not wearing a face diaper.

Earlier this week, the movement’s Matt McCaw was on Fox and Friends. His appearance coincided with news that several similar movements are being launched in other states.

For all the doomsayers who say it could never happen, we don’t live in ordinary times. A wealthy New York developer got elected President, was supposedly vanquished in 2020, and was then elected once more this month. Against some big odds and while opposed by the massive apparatus of global elites, Hollywood, establishment media, and the Deep State. The old order crumbled a long time ago. Many are realizing it happened only today.

The second objection I’ve heard about Greater Idaho comes from current Idahoans. One asked me the other day what benefit we get.

A dozen years ago, Mitt Romney won two-thirds of the vote in Boise. The city now has a socialist mayor. Big metropolitan regions tend to go from red to purple, and then blue. While 2024 wasn’t a good year for Idaho liberals in state legislative races, they aren’t giving up and may have numbers on their side in the Treasure Valley. But if we add another six to 10 conservative legislators from Oregon, then we counter the leftist push.

I’m not a fan of people with defeatist attitudes. They’re losers at life. Great movements build slowly, then suddenly reach a tipping point. Greater Idaho is a great movement.

