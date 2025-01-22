Big Brother is Policing Your Jokes in a State Neighboring Idaho

This is more evidence that Lefty projects his beliefs on his neighbors. Are you planning a trip to visit friends and relatives in Oregon? Did you know that the state has established a hate speech hotline? I don’t know why I missed this one. According to the Washington Free Beacon, it was established five years ago. There are people staffed to take complaints from others who’ve been offended. In hundreds of languages! Unless they’re using artificial intelligence (AI), then this is an expensive proposition. Being a state run by liberals, unions probably object to AI taking jobs.

All those times in life I was called fatty ort four eyes, and I had to tough it out. To think they could’ve been patted on the head by a trauma specialist and gotten revenge on the mouthy.

I haven’t been able to find a video I watched earlier this week, but the comedian Russell Brand explained that in the United Kingdom, you could get a visit from the thought police if you tell a joke to a buddy in a pub.

Who decides on what’s means? What if someone calls me a name and I’m not offended?

My mom had a line I’ve never forgotten. When I was a little boy if I raced inside while she was cooking and shouted someone hadn’t been nice, she wouldn’t even turn from the pot. Fight your own battles, she would say. She had chores and she didn’t believe I needed to be coddled for every slight I felt. It was good training for the years that followed.

Liberals aren’t just projecting, they’re flat-out wimps.

