Dying Oregon Dope Fiends a Lesson for Dopey Idahoans

I’ve noticed Idaho’s libertarians, liberals, and drug users aren’t as vocal as they used to be. There was a time when I would talk about or write about the evils of drug legalization and I would get angry emails, fuming texts, and screaming potheads responding. Unless they were stoned, then they talked in a slow whisper. Maybe they all died of drug overdoses!

It appears that’s what we’ve seen in neighboring Oregon. It must pain the liberals in newsrooms to report the statistics. After all, many of them can’t even read the screen as they fumble over the keyboard.

Last month, at least one publication brought you the sad news. You can see it by clicking on this link. Oregon discovered that burials are cheaper than treatment. The latter was the excuse for legalization, a guy comatose in the street can be scooped up and carried to therapy and paid for by taxing the dope! It all worked so well in theory. Unless you had to bury a family member, or step over the corpses and vomit in the streets.

I’ve heard there are addicts and recreational drug users in Idaho who plan a ballot measure in hopes of duplicating Oregon’s success. I guess it could alleviate the housing shortage if you move people from homes to plots. Why didn’t we think of this earlier?

Perhaps the voting public will look at what’s happened elsewhere and decide that giving our kids a new tool for offering themselves is more than simply a social ill. Maybe we’ve turned the corner on decades of stupidity. Our parents and grandparents made choices we often didn’t respect. Most of them now departed and died of old age. Let’s respect their wisdom.

