Airplane Crashes in Jerome County

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – A 1950s American fighter plane crashed this morning in Jerome County.

The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome Rural Fire District, and Magic Valley Paramedics responded to the crash, which, according to our media partner KMVT , happened at the end of the Jerome airport’s runway.

The condition of the pilot has not been released, but Jerome Sheriff George Oppedyk later told News Radio 1310 that the pilot of the F4U Corsair airplane went to the hospital by private vehicle.

Oppedyk said the crash is being investigated by the National Travel Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.