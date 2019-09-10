Albertsons Has Asked Gun Carriers To Leave Them In Their Cars

A national grocery chain founded and headquartered in Boise has joined a couple of other market giants in recent days by taking to social media to ask gun carriers not to bring their weapons into the store.

Albertsons made the announcement this week on its Twitter page asking customers nicely to leave firearms in states that allow concealed carry in their automobiles. Other market chains such as Fred Meyer, Walmart and Kroger recently made public pleas to gun owners to stow their pieces prior to entering. Citing the company's desire for customers to feel safe when shopping was the reasoning behind the logic shared by management at Albertsons.

Albertsons is the second largest supermarket chain in the United States, with more than 2,200 locations. Albertsons began operation in 1939 in Boise, Idaho. The Twitter announcement made September 7, 2019, did mention that area law enforcement officials should still feel free to enter armed.

There are currently 17 states that allow unrestricted possession of firearms in public, that is, no permit is needed to carry a firearm publicly. Idaho law does require a permit to legally carry, as does Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Washington and Nevada, as well as many other states. Several counties in California practice a no-carry policy, while New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland and Hawaii flat out prohibit the public carrying of guns by citizens that are not officers of law enforcement.

For more information on the purchasing, and carrying of firearms in public in the state of Idaho, click here.