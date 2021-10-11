AMBER ALERT Issued For Jerome ID 6-Year-Old Boy

UPDATE: This child has been safely located.

(Original Story) An Amber Alert was recently issued by Idaho police just before 4 P.M. today. The child is thought to be in danger at the moment.

The Jerome Police Department issued an Ambert Alert for a 6-year-old boy named Kingston James Solis. Solis might be in the company of a 40-year-old female.

The two might be traveling in a light-colored 2018 Kia, with a license plate that reads "ROXIEE," according to Jerome police. Please contact the Jerome Police Department, at 208-324-4328, if you've seen either one of these individuals or have eyes on the automobile.

