UPDATE: Police said around 5 p.m. Wednesday that the Amber Alert for a child in Nampa has been canceled.

Original story

(KLIX) An Amber Alert has been issued for a possible child abduction in Nampa.

The Nampa Police Department issued the Amber Alert for 10-year-old Alissa Helmandollar on Wednesday afternoon.

Alissa was last seen at a Nampa hotel with her mother, Brooke A. Helmandollar, 41, Tuesday afternoon, police said. It is believed they left the area either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Photo courtesy Idaho State Police

They are possibly headed to the Portland, Ore., area. It is believed that Alissa may be in danger due to Brooke's recent threatening behavior towards Alissa, police said.

The vehicle that Brooke and Alissa are believed to be in is a silver 2018 Nissan Sentra, Idaho license plate 1A909DF.

Police describe Alissa as a white female, 4 feet 10 inches tall, 80 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes and unknown clothing.

Brooke is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall,125 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes and unknown clothing.

Those who may have information about the two or their whereabouts, contact a local law enforcement agency with the location. For tips related to this Amber Alert, contact the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2206.