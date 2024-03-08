Global Warming Somehow Passes Over Idaho

Maybe it’s the sheep blood we painted over our doors. Global warming appears to have passed over Idaho. This morning I was at my desk and heard a newscaster say last month appears to be the hottest February on record. The newsman went on to point out this has happened several months in a row, so we can’t simply dismiss it as being summer in Australia.

Yet, people in Idaho are wondering when we see warmer temperatures. We topped 60 a couple of days last month, but that’s not unusual. It doesn’t ever last long. On Thursday morning, a buddy in Pocatello told me had ten inches of fresh snow in his backyard.

Another friend in Camas County sent me his thermometer reading. The man would welcome some global warming as he’s plowing the drive to the main road from his ranch!

I don’t dispute the world is getting warmer. With a few fits and starts it has been getting warmer since the end of the last ice age. Temperature measurements are a relatively recent historical innovation. The geologists tell us the planet is five billion years old. A lot of the fossil evidence is buried so far beneath the crust that we can’t possibly get an accurate picture of planetary evolution.

If you’re worried about rising seas, then build a dang sea wall!

Some scientists now suggest we partially block the sun. Their computer models offer a guide to how much soot we need to pump into the atmosphere. But what if the model is wrong? It’s a big gamble that could set off a new ice age. Which do you believe would be more deadly for humanity?

This is all a scam to give the globalist cabal more control.

