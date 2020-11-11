An Idaho Legislator Fights Mask Mandates and Predicts a Trump Win

There were no local state legislators in attendance Monday at a rally outside Twin Falls City Hall. I know this because I was watching a live stream and a legislator stepped up to speak to the crowd. She asked if any of her colleagues were there. The response was silence. Her name is Dorothy Moon. She represents the 8th District in the central highlands. She and her husband have business interests in Rupert and are often in Twin Falls for supplies. She opposed a mask mandate on grounds of liberty and out of fear for any economic harm.

Representative Moon was surprised no other state legislators showed up for the hearing and council meeting on a proposed mask mandate for the city.

The Moons are both geologists. They own a gold mine and their main home near Challis is off the grid. Representative Moon was surprised no other state legislators showed up for the hearing and council meeting on a proposed mask mandate for the city.

The Moons are also strong backers of President Trump. Dorothy has visited the White House and met Vice President Mike Pence. Darr Moon is also politically active. He’s the founder of a movement known as Idaho on Fire. Originally, it addressed concerns about wildfire in Idaho and demands a change in forest management and fire suppression policy. Mr. Moon now says it has a broader mission. The country is figuratively on fire.

Mrs. Moon still expects the President will be called the winner of last week’s election. Following their visit to Twin Falls for the council hearing, they spent some time at the Newsradio 1310, KLIX studio. They delved into a range of subjects.

You can listen by clicking below on the YouTube video.