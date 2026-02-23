I woke up over the weekend to messages about a massive fire in Salmon. The Baker Amish Country store went up in flames late Saturday. My friend, Tracy Krekeler, was driving home from some evening errands when she saw the disaster unfolding. She explained the owners had recently completed some renovations, and a large walk-in freezer is all that remains standing.

Images from a Devastated Country Market

The store is a landmark in the community, and its loss will leave a significant void for shoppers. It’s located in ranching territory off Highway 28 outside of town. Investigators believe wind drove sparks from a nearby outdoor fire. Tracy explains that the owners, whom she knows well, are devastated by the loss.

Tracy Krekeler

The Loss is Big in Dollars and Emotionally

It’s probably too early to speculate on a timetable for rebuilding. The damage is over one million dollars. Tracy agreed that I could share some photographs she took, both Saturday evening and in the aftermath, as the remains were still smoldering on Sunday morning.

Members of the family watched as their years of labor collapsed within hours.

Tracy Krekeler

The Images Just Break the Heart

Among the saddest scenes was watching the smoke curl above the ruins with snow-capped mountains in the background. We should note that the owners, being Amish, have building skills that are the envy of others, and when the time is right, a new set of buildings could rise quickly.

Tracy Krekeler