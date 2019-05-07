Winners Named in This Year’s Art & Soul of the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The Magic Valley Arts Council has named winners in the annual Art & Soul of the Magic Valley contest, which recently ended its ninth year.

This year’s citywide contest included the work of more than 320 artists at 105 locations across Twin Falls. Among the categories were ceramics, digital, drawing, fiber, glass, mixed media, oil, photography, printmaking, quilt, sculpture, water media, wearable and woodwork.

This also was the sixth year for the youth category, showcased at the Magic Valley Mall.

The public visited the venues – local businesses, public spaces, etc. – and voted on their favorite pieces of artwork. An awards ceremony was held on Saturday naming the winners. In all, more than $42,000 was awarded to artists in this year’s contest.

The grand prize of $12,000 went to Jeffro Uitto for his driftwood entry titled “Lion.” You can see a complete list of winners by clicking here .