Annual Sawtooth Mountain Mama’s Arts & Crafts Fair This Weekend

STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – Stanley is the place to be this weekend.

This is the 42nd year of the Sawtooth Mountain Mama’s Arts & Crafts Fair, scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday, according to the Stanley Chamber of Commerce .

The fun will take place July 21-22 near the junction of Scenic Byways 21 and 75, just east of the Mountain Village Merc, a site that “provides spectacular views of the Sawtooth Mountains,” the Chamber of Commerce says.

More than 140 artists and craftsman through the northwest are scheduled to attend the event that will include arts, crafts, food and live entertainment.