Annual Trick Or Treat Event Moved To New Twin Falls Location

The annual Trick or Treat on Bish's Street event has a new location this year in Twin Falls. The event began years ago in the Kmart parking lot and then moved to the Fred Meyer location.

Trick or Treat on Bish's Street will no longer take place in the Fred Meyer parking lot. New construction currently underway at the previous event location near the intersection of Caswell Avenue and Fillmore Street means that there is no longer space to hold it there.

Greg Jannetta

According to a site worker I spoke to back in August, the new building is rumored to include an arcade, an insurance office and other businesses. An opening date has not yet been announced.

This year, the trick or treat event will be held in the CSI Expo Center parking lot on North College Road at the College of Southern Idaho. The event's date will again be on Halloween day, October 31, 2019, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

In past years, Trick or Treat on Bish's Street has been a very well attended, safe, traffic- controlled event, in which a number of area businesses set up booths and tables and distribute candy to hundreds of Magic Valley families. Nonperishable food items will again be collected at the event to help the South Central Community Action Partnership.

This year's event will again free. Be sure to dress your little ones up prior to the event. It will be a nice warm up for the evening's neighborhood candy collecting.

The countdown is just 43 days!