Another Argument for Idaho Maintaining a Ban on Marijuana

A high school buddy made a fortune as the CEO of a company that owned a chain of laundries. We were also briefly college classmates and I remember something he told us in speech class some forty-odd years ago. Memory is subject to something called first and recent. If someone is presenting you with a list of points, you’re most likely to remember the first and the last. Everything in between doesn’t have quite the same impact.

I still remember his presentation, if not all the details, and I was reminded of it when I came across a story about the prolonged use of marijuana. I’ve been citing these pieces in a series of posts and you can imagine the pot puffers don’t like being confronted with scientific research that suggests their sacrament isn’t healthy. You can check out the latest piece I’m referencing by clicking here.

Good or Bad Results?

There are five points explaining what daily marijuana smoking does to you. The writer ensures number one is positive. It might ease chronic pain. We should point out that it also leaves open the door that dope might not help with the pain.

Two, three, and four are bad. Really bad news. Then number five. It says smoking marijuana could impact your ability when you drive a car. No!!! Say it isn’t so! The writer doesn’t say it will impact how you drive.

No, You Shouldn't Drive Stoned

Getting back to my old friend’s point about what we remember. First and last. Heavy users will also employ confirmation bias and argue it eases pain and doesn’t diminish their skills behind the wheel. Will they ignore the middle three bullet points? Things about heart and breathing troubles?

This is subtle propaganda. It’s a slightly veiled bias on the part of the presenter at Eat This, Not That.

