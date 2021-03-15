Seasonal Road Closures for South Hills Extended

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Public roads in the South Hills will remain closed for another week because of spring runoff. The Bureau of Land Management announced the seasonal road closures will run until March 22, after it was due to expire March 15. However, due to remaining snow drifts and saturated roadbeds, the closure to motorized traffic will remain until it dries out a little more.

“The road conditions are just not ready for regular travel yet,” said Burley Field Manager Ken Crane. “The 10-day weather forecast indicates a drying and warming trend, which should improve conditions. Conditions will be monitored so we can lift the closure as soon as possible.”

Bureau of Land Management

The roads impacted include Dry Creek, Cherry Springs, North Cottonwood Creek and Indian Springs (1.5 miles south E 2900 N). The closure is for all motorized travel, including electrified bicycles, however access by foot or other non-motorized means is allowed.

