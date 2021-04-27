Northbound Lane Of Madrona And Falls Closed In Twin Falls

Today, April 27th, the northbound lane on Madrona Street at the intersection of Falls Avenue is closed due to repairs.

The City of Twin Falls is repairing damage to a gutter. Gutters help drive storm water away from intersections. The repair is expected to be completed by Friday, May 7th.

It is asked that you avoid the intersection as much as possible and if you have to travel in that area, use Locust Avenue or Mountain View Drive as detours through the area.

Head over to the Twin Falls city website for full information.

