Arco Woman Killed in Weekend Head-on Crash

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An Arco woman was killed in a head-on crash Saturday evening west of Idaho Falls in a three vehicle crash.

According to Idaho State Police, 54-year-old Rochelle Taylor died when her Kia Rio was hit by car trying to pass another vehicle on U.S. Highway 20 at around 7:23 p.m. Saturday. Taylor had been headed west when Jaydon Hale, 20, of Idaho Falls struck the Kia in a Toyota Camry as he was going east and passed a Chevrolet pickup. The Toyota then hit the pickup, driven by Adam Touchette, 28, of Idaho Falls.

Hale, who hadn't been wearing a seat belt, was flown by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, according to ISP. Touchette was not injured in the crash. The highway was blocked for more than three hours.