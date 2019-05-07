Are Magic Mushrooms Coming to a City Near You?

Idaho doesn’t even have medical marijuana and yet, some neighbors are looking to popularize hallucinogens. Voters in Denver, Colorado are deciding on “decriminalization” of what are called magic mushrooms.

While possession of the psychedelic drugs wouldn’t become legal, it would become a low priority for law enforcement, although. The people who created the ballot measure would someday like to see legalization. Psilocybin, as the mushrooms are scientifically known, have been illegal in the United States for more than half a century.

The federal government sees no known medical use for magic mushrooms.

Some research, and some in this case means very little, suggests the chemicals in the mushrooms could benefit cancer patients and treat depression. Of course, there will be voters who are looking for another high and option for an escape from reality.

Think how dramatically our culture has changed in just a few short years. Even if we had strong evidence of medicinal benefit, shouldn’t we take a bit more time in thinking this over?