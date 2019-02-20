UPDATE: Gilberto Flores Rodriguez pleaded not guilty to murder Thursday in a Cassia County courtroom, according to a report by KMVT .

Original Story

An arrest has been made in the 1995 murder case of Burley native Regina Krieger. Police took a Hispanic male, also from the Burley area, into custody.

According to details shared by KMVT , the arrest of 56-year-old Gilberto Flores Rodriguez has been made in connection to the murder. Rodriguez is being accused of first-degree murder of the girl, who was just 14 years old at the time.

The FBI joined multiple area law enforcement agencies throughout the investigation surrounding the young girl who was reported missing on February 28, 1995. Her body was discovered on an area of shoreline in the Snake River less than two months after being reported missing. The body contained stab wounds, but no weapon was discovered by law enforcement at the scene.

More details are expected to be announced soon by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office. A press release regarding the investigation was issued earlier today by the police department.

Just days ago the Cassia County Sheriff's Office re-shared this post on Facebook: