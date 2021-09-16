TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A man carrying knives and a bow and arrow who refused to leave a local department store is facing charges after an encounter with Twin Falls Police Wednesday afternoon. According to Twin Falls Police Lt. Craig Stotts, Gary Johnson, 31, is facing two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer after police tried to detain him at around 3:30 p.m.

Police originally were called to Walmart on a report of man who refused to leave the store after he allegedly tried to steal merchandise. When two officers arrived they found Johnson in the parking lot of the store and tried talking with him. Both officers could see the man carrying a large knife, about 14 inches on his side, and a smaller one on his back; the bow and arrows were sitting on the ground. Officers tried to calm him down, but he kept walking away from them, according to police. Johnson then turned towards the bow and arrow at which point the officers cut him off and was told to stop, but he didn't comply. That when officers allege Johnson unbuttoned the sheath to the larger knife and reached behind his back prompting officers to taser him. Additional officers arrived on scene, as seen in video and photos posted on social media.

LT. Stotts said one of the officers was injured while attempting to arrest Johnson, although he didn't know the extent of the injuries. Johnson is apparently homeless and is not known to the area. He hasn't had any prior encounters with Twin Falls Police. Lt. Stotts said Johnson has a criminal history in 11 other states.

Photo courtesy Daniel Sanchez

