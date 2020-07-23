As Our Neighboring States Burn Trump’s November Looks Better

The Magic Valley isn’t immune to anti-police attitudes. A few weeks ago there was an event at City Park in Twin Falls called Back the Blue. It brought out a huge crowd and is evidence this community still has the backs of law enforcers, and, yet.

Sergeant Ken Mencl with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is witness to a slight but dangerous shift in attitudes. Especially when deputies are making traffic stops on roads and on water. It could be a growing hostility. Perhaps people are getting it subliminally from all the negative news coverage of American policing. But we may soon be seeing a change for the better.

In two of our neighboring states the lawless mobs have seized blocks of one city and been daily rioting in another for the better part of two months.

I came across this link from Washington Examiner columnist Tom Rogan. He’s also the moderator of the McLaughlin Group. A quote stands out, “most people don’t want to get shot dead”.

In two of our neighboring states the lawless mobs have seized blocks of one city and been daily rioting in another for the better part of two months. The latter is Portland, where three federal agents may be permanently blinded after being hit by lasers pointed by the mob. It also appears the lawless crowd may have attempted to burn several agents alive inside a federal building. These stories are mostly being downplayed or omitted by mainstream media.

For weeks several major polls have showed the President trailing Joe Biden by a double digit margin, however. This week, Rasmussen Reports produced data showing the President closing the gap to only two points.

The opposition is ratcheting up its rhetoric, with such wild statements as the President auditioning for Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. Or the old Nazi slur. Or that Mr. Trump is planning to snatch absolute power in a coup.

The President is also polling well on protecting statues, even those of noted Confederates. And another recent poll shows the public opposed to dropping names of sports teams such as Redskins.

Ultimately, the law and order issue could deliver the President a second term. It’s beginning to climb in polls of issues important to the public.