Associate Principal To Take Lead at Twin Falls High

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls School District says the associate principal at Twin Falls High School will fill in following the death of the current principal.

Twin Falls Superintendent Dr. Brady Dickenson announced Ryan Nesmith will take over for the rest of the school year as principal at the high school after Principal Dan Vogt passed away on Saturday September 27, in Twin Falls. Nesmith is a graduate of Twin Falls High School and has worked in various capacities as an educator and administrator in the Magic Valley. Nesmith has worked as vice-principal at Burley High School, a science teacher for the Kimberly School District, and has served as the associate principal at Twin Falls High for the past six years.

"While we wish it was under different circumstances, we want to announce to the community that Mr. Ryan Nesmith will be filling the role of Interim Principal at Twin Falls High School for the remainder of the school year. In any high school, leadership is an incredibly important part of what keeps the school moving forward and achieving goals. We are confident that Ryan can and will lead TFHS through these challenging times," wrote Dr. Dickenson.

Mr. Ryan also serves on the Twin Falls Education Foundation Board of Directors. He earned his educational specialist degree last year from the University of Idaho.