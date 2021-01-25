Two Arrested for Buhl Robbery and Burglary

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people are facing charges of robbery and burglary after walking into a man's home in Buhl and allegedly stealing a television and wallet at gunpoint earlier in January. According to court records, Keath Brown, 29, and Jodee Reiman, 21, are both charged with burglary and robbery for the January 10, incident; Brown is also facing unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charge.

Court records indicate authorities responded to a home on Maple Street a little before 8 a.m. for a report of a robbery where a man claimed he was robbed by two people who pulled up to his home in a car and walked through the his unlocked door. The person said the man, later identified as Brown, allegedly pointed a shotgun at him while the woman, identified as Reiman, went through the house. The man claimed he didn't know the two people who took his wallet and television and left.

Another officer later found the vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the robbery at a Twin Falls motel and made contact with Brown and Reiman. The Twin Falls County deputy located a television, the wallet, and a shotgun reported stolen out of Utah. The two were arrested and booked into the Twin Falls County jail facility.