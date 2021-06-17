Twin Falls Police: Gas Station Robbed on Washington and Filer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Police are looking for a robbery suspect that struck a gas station on Washington St and Filer Ave early Thursday morning. According to Twin Falls Police it happened at the Oasis Gas Station on the corner at around 5:35 a.m. Police say the suspect got away in a black sedan. If you have any information regarding the male suspect or the driver of the car (see gallery below) call police 208-735-7307. This is the second business robbery in Twin Falls in the past four weeks. On May 26, another individual walked into a business just before midnight and demanded money.

