Twin Falls Police Seek Kimberly Road Robbery Suspect

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls Police Department is searching for a suspect from a robbery Monday evening on Kimberly Road.

According to police, officers were called to the 1700 block of Kimberly Road at around 11:44 p.m. for a reported robbery. The suspect entered the business and demanded money. The male is described as being thin, wearing a baseball cap, facemask, black pants with white belt, and a black shirt that said "Death Row Records" on it. The suspect was last seen running north on Madrona Street.

Police ask that if you have any information to call them at (208) 735-7282 and speak to a detective.