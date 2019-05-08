At Large: Violent, Dangerous Prisoner Escapes South Idaho Jail

A southwest Idaho police department is warning area residents to be on the lookout for a teen prisoner that escaped and was picked up by a motorist.

The Nampa Police Department posted a message to its Facebook page on May 8 about a violent criminal that managed to escape authorities and was picked up by a motorist. Nasibu Nuro, 17, is wanted for violent crimes, including battery of a police officer. He escaped at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7.

Nuro is 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighs 127 pounds, and is an African American male. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last wearing a maroon shirt with black shorts. It is known by authorities that he was dropped off up along I-84 near Meridian .

If you have any information on Nasibu Nuro's whereabouts, you are being asked to contact the Nampa Police Department, at 208-465-2257. He is considered dangerous.