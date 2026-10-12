I told a member of what was known as Idaho’s Gang of Eight that I could write a tart-tongued review of their work every day. That was 14 or 15 months ago, and I haven’t, but when we were still on speaking terms, I explained that if the mutants that supported them planned to harass me, I would gladly reciprocate. They’ve been angry ever since Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon warned them not to alienate allies in the legislature. I sided with Dorothy because the so-called gang (great choice for a nickname, as the public loves gangs) was alienating many natural allies, some of whom went public about it.

Shrieking about a neighbor’s vote isn’t good policy. Then they alienated several important voting blocs. Farmers and ranchers being the most obvious. Did you know that those guys vote?

These Were People Who Gave Up Thinking on Their Own

It was long my view that the gang was being manipulated by a lobbyist named Maria Nate, who attempted a putsch inside the Republican Party, and failed. Because a party isn’t a top-down organization ruled by fiat and a self-aggrandizing lobbyist, she’s now a non-factor in politics, and you could say the same about the remnants of the gang as it wheezes toward Election Day. Their goons still attack me, but I’ll probably still be here November 4th.

They keep telling me that nobody listens to me anymore, but if that’s the case, then logically why do they bother with me? I laughed when a candidate told me a couple of weeks ago that when she goes to events, they use the line about me working in a vacuum, then quote almost verbatim everything I said the day before. Here’s a thought: why don’t they get themselves right with former allies and constituents?

There are People Incapable of Learning from Experience

There was a lawyer from Idaho Falls who gave me heck over the weekend. Along the lines that I’m irrelevant. The dude lives in East Idaho, and took time out of his day of worship to shriek at me. The same fellow has often been a candidate for public office, and has been humiliated. Twice losing to Mike Simpson! By a huge gulf in vote totals. Someone should tell the perpetual loser that condescension isn’t good politics. We’re seeing an almost Wagnerian collapse of a movement, as it goes down in flames just two years after looking ascendant. They did it to themselves.