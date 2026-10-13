The price at the Twin Falls Walmart is among the lowest in the city. I note what’s posted every morning as I drive to work. I’ve seen a massive drop over a couple of weeks. I believe it was $5.09 at its peak, and early this morning it was listed at $4.73. If you Democrats are struggling with the math, I count a 36-cent-per-gallon drop. It’s still too high for my liking, but it’s an indication of how quickly we’ll see moderation when the Iranian regime collapses.

Bill Colley Bill Colley

WE're Still Not Out of the Woods

That’s not to say that the mad mullahs and their allies won’t go down without trying to do more damage to the global supply. But their days are numbered, too. My worst fears when the shooting started in late February were that we would be paying $8.00 a gallon. Which should please liberals, because they’re trying to eliminate what they call fossil fuels, unless they can grab temporary political advantage. For months I’ve watched videos that told me that 150 to 200 dollars a barrel was just a couple of weeks away. By the way, adjusted for inflation, gas has been higher under Presidents Obama and Biden.

Energy Abundance is Security and Affordable

I’m not sure we’ll see three bucks a gallon for quite some time, but there are efforts at permitting reform that could increase refining capacity and pipelines in this country, and some Democrats have even joined Republicans in getting behind the idea. More energy responds to the law of supply and demand, and keeps prices low. The last few months may have convinced a few greenies that they’ve been going down the wrong road. After all, if you pay a buck-fifty more for a gallon, it cuts into your weed budgets.