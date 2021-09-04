ATV Crash Claims 20-year-old Rexburg Man

KILGORE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 20-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon when his ATV crashed with a pickup in a small community northeast of Dubois. According to Idaho State Police, Cody Hansen, of Rexburg was driving a 2017 Polaris RZR on a dirt road in Kilgore at around 4 p.m. when he crossed the center of the road and collided with a 1963 Dodge Power Wagon, driven by James Druse, 76, of Salt Lake City, UT. ISP said blowing dust from the road reduced visibility. Hansen died at the scene, he was wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation. ISP was helped by the Forest Service, Clark County Sheriff's Office and Clark County EMS.

