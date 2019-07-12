Audition For “The Voice” In Boise

NBC's "The Voice" is coming to Boise. If you think you have what it takes to turn the chair you can register for auditions.

You do have to register to see if you can audition in Boise by clicking here. The audition in Boise is actually if you can't make it to an open call audition in Chicago, Los Angeles or Atlanta. Submit a performance link and if you are selected for an appointment to audition, someone from "The Voice" will contact you.

If you are talented and willing to put yourself out there, good for you! I am jealous of people who are willing to put themselves out there like this. I know for sure I could never get a chair to turn around but I might try to go to an open audition for the chance to meet Blake Shelton, even if there is zero chance I would make it past the first round.

Good luck!