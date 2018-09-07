Two Nevada Women Arrested in Idaho for Alleged Prostitution

BOISE, Idaho – Idaho authorities on Thursday arrested two Nevada women for alleged prostitution, according to the Attorney General’s office.

The arrests stemmed from an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation of possible human trafficking involving minors, according to a news release issued Friday by the office of Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

According to the release, investigators contacted two women who were allegedly soliciting prostitution online and arranged to meet at a hotel in Meridian.

As a result, Kendra C. Wright, 19, of Sparks, Nev., and Patricia T. Bryant, 19, of Reno, Nev., were contacted by law enforcement upon their arrival at the hotel. The two were arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail. At this time, investigators have not discovered evidence of human trafficking.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office and Meridian Police Department assisted with the arrests, Wasden's office said.