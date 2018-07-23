Authorities Search for Walkaway Prisoner Near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho prison authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work detail during the weekend. According to the Idaho Department of Correction, 35-year-old Randall Grant Brunette, Jr. walked away a little before 8 p.m. Saturday while on work assignment on Highway 20, north of Idaho Falls. Brunette was housed at the Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center and was serving a sentence for possession of a controlled substance. Brunette has black hair, brown eyes, and a light brown complexion. He is 5’8” and weighs 195 pounds. The public is asked to call local authorities if they spot Brunette. This comes after a female inmate walked away this weekend and was later arrested in Pocatello.

