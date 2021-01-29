KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-The avalanche warning in the Wood River Valley is high as one avalanche closed a road west of Ketchum Thursday.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Warm Springs Road near West Fork was buried by two avalanches on Thursday after several inches of new snow hit the area. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center issued a warning placing the avalanche danger as "high" for the areas near Bellevue extending north towards Stanley. In the warning the SAC said, "Moderate to strong winds are blowing, and warming temperatures are expected today. The size and likelihood of both human-triggered and natural avalanches will continue to increase during the storm."

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said Warm Springs Road had been covered with substantial debris caught in the avalanche, however it did not appear the slide happened near any homes. The sheriff's office said the Blaine County road and Bridge would not clear the roadway until the danger passes, which could be several days. The area road has been closed off to non-residents.