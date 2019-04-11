Avalanche Danger Listed as ‘Considerable’ in the Sawtooths

(KLIX) – The avalanche danger is listed “considerable” in the Sawtooth Mountains, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.

The center advises recreationists to watch for wind drifts in the upper elevations because as surface crusts soften and melt the risk of “dangerous wet avalanches will be possible,” especially at the northward facing aspects below 8,5000 feet.

A large slide happened Wednesday in the Warm Springs area, one of several over the past few days north of Griffin Butte.