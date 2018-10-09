RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX) – In an effort to make people more aware of how to remain safe while online, law officers will host a class later this month on Internet safety.

The class, scheduled for Oct. 26 at the Rupert Police Department Training Complex, will cover a number of topics to help you remain safe from Internet predators. According to a flyer posted opics include, among others, chat rooms, gaming systems, information sharing, phone apps, online safety and how to report potential criminal activity to police.

The class is presented by the Rupert Police Department and Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, and is open for anyone 18 years and older. Class begins at 6 p.m.

For more information or to reserve a seat, call 208-434-2330.