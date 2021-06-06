Barn Destroyed by Fire in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-No one was injured when a barn went up in flames Saturday afternoon in east Twin Falls.

According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, crews were dispatched at a little after 1 p.m. for a barn that caught fire. When crews arrived they found the structure engulfed by flames. More fire trucks and crews arrived to assist with the large fire.

The Rock Creek Fire Protection District was also called out to help keep the fire from spreading. Twin Falls Fire Department said the exact cause is not known, but likely due to burning weeds.

