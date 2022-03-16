Beans & Brews Twin Falls/Jerome Permanently Closed?

SPECULATION: Signs point to the Beans and Brews locations in Twin Falls and Jerome possibly being permanently closed.

UPDATE: Since this posting, Beans & Brews contacted us and provided a statement, confirming the closures. You can read the entire statement below.

When did Beans & Brew Close?

We don't know exactly when it happened, but many people on social media claimed to have been to Beans & Bews as late as Tuesday, only to find them closed Wednesday. And after a little bit of searching, it appears as though this could be a permanent situation.

Beans and Brew Twin Falls/Jerome no longer listed

If you visit the Beans & Brews website and search locations, only Star and Pocatello remain listed as Idaho locations. Any references to Twin Falls and Jerome seem to have been removed. Even Google has been updated to reflect that the locations are closed and from the looks of things, it's permanent.

Beans & Brews has issued a statement

Salt Lake City-based Beans & Brews Coffeehouse has released the following statement:

After careful thought and consideration, the local owner of the Beans & Brews in Jerome, Twin Falls, and Boise has made the very difficult decision to close these locations. We would like to thank our guests for their support and for giving us the opportunity to serve them over the years. It has been our great pleasure. Beans & Brews locations in Pocatello and Star Idaho as well as the 60 Utah locations will remain open.