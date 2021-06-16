Depending on which side of the real estate market you are on right now, it either has you feeling blue or seeing green. House prices are high for those hoping to sell but for those looking to buy, the houses come and go so quick it's hard for many to find a house that fits their dreams.

Blue Cabin For Sale At 19892 US-30 In Buhl

You want your house to be unique and something that you'll love and be proud to call home. You want to be able to tell visitors to look for the best house on the street when giving directions. It looks like you'll get all of that with a recently listed blue beauty in Buhl. In fact, this blue house may make you feel the opposite of blue. The house is remarkable, cute, and easy to find on the street since the closest house appears to be pretty far away.

Blue Log Cabin House For Sale In Buhl

The Blue Cabin, that's what we'll call it, sits on a reasonably sized full-acre lot. The house itself is 2,163 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. On the property is a shed and garage painted to match the happy blue of the house. Full property details can be found on Zillow where the property is listed by Stanley Tobiason of Super Realty of Idaho.

Tobiason even posted a video on YouTube highlighting the house and the large lot which is perfect for animals and privacy.

