Better Bring an Umbrella for Halloween in Idaho

The website Weather Underground called for snow on Halloween. Late last week in a long-range forecast. Initially, the call was for snow in the morning, and then clearing skies. A couple of days later, the forecast was only rain, but on Halloween night. By Monday morning, the same website forecasted clouds, but no moisture impacting trick-or-treaters.

Be ready to cover up. Credit Bill Colley.

What should you do on Thursday night? Be prepared for anything. It’s late October! Bring an umbrella just in case.

There are some big changes in Halloween traditions. I read a story last week on a website with which I had little familiarity. But the writer hit on something I hadn’t considered. Increasingly we’re seeing fewer kids going door-to-door and instead showing up for trunk-or-treat.

Churches got the ball rolling here, providing a safe place for a sweet tooth. On Halloween night, St. Edward the Confessor Church in Twin Falls is adding another twist. Children are asked to dress as a favorite saint, and there’s a party in the parish hall. No goblins there on the night before All Saints Day.

I don’t think the kids mind, as long as there’s candy involved.

But I would argue something is missing. Sure, it’s dangerous to be out after dark and with vision impaired by a mask. But there was a camaraderie that existed on Halloween Night when I was a boy. You could see friends and we knew the people at the homes where we stopped. That was part of life in a small town.

We also didn’t worry about the weather. When you're six and there’s candy to be had, Let it rain and snow!

