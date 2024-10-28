Better Bring an Umbrella for Halloween in Idaho

The website Weather Underground called for snow on Halloween.  Late last week in a long-range forecast.  Initially, the call was for snow in the morning, and then clearing skies.  A couple of days later, the forecast was only rain, but on Halloween night.  By Monday morning, the same website forecasted clouds, but no moisture impacting trick-or-treaters.

What should you do on Thursday night?  Be prepared for anything.  It’s late October!  Bring an umbrella just in case.

There are some big changes in Halloween traditions.  I read a story last week on a website with which I had little familiarity.  But the writer hit on something I hadn’t considered.  Increasingly we’re seeing fewer kids going door-to-door and instead showing up for trunk-or-treat.

Churches got the ball rolling here, providing a safe place for a sweet tooth.  On Halloween night, St. Edward the Confessor Church in Twin Falls is adding another twist.  Children are asked to dress as a favorite saint, and there’s a party in the parish hall.  No goblins there on the night before All Saints Day.

I don’t think the kids mind, as long as there’s candy involved.

But I would argue something is missing.  Sure, it’s dangerous to be out after dark and with vision impaired by a mask.  But there was a camaraderie that existed on Halloween Night when I was a boy.  You could see friends and we knew the people at the homes where we stopped.  That was part of life in a small town.

We also didn’t worry about the weather.  When you're six and there’s candy to be had, Let it rain and snow!

